A Williamsburg woman was arrested around 6:20 p.m. on August 20 after police received multiple calls of an intoxicated woman in the parking lot of the Gray Dollar General.
Sarah Mills, 36, was the source of numerous reports last Thursday evening of a woman rolling around on the ground and appearing “extremely intoxicated.”
Deputies arrived and observed Mills being unsteady on her feet and “talking out of her head.” They further stated that she appeared to be “manifestly under the influence.”
Mills became belligerent after being placed in handcuffs and being told she was under arrest. She yelled at deputies “no I’m not going to jail” and attempted to jerk away from the arresting officer.
Mills was charged with public intoxication, second degree disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center and released early the next morning on an O.R. bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.