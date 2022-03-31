A Florida woman was indicted last week on charges she stole nearly $5,000 from a Knox County government office.
A Knox County grand jury indicted Kashema Dawkins of North Lauderdale, Fl. Friday, March 25, 2022, on an eight-count indictment, charging she committed theft by deception against the Knox County Circuit Court Clerk’s office four times over the course of about four months.
The first count in the indictment alleges that on October 21, 2021, Dawkins committed the offense of Theft by Deception of the Value of $1,000 or More But Less than $10,000 by knowingly and unlawfully obtaining the checking account information belonging to the Knox Circuit Court Clerk’s office and “deceiving them with the intent to deprive” the office of $1,482.29. The second count was related to the same incident, charging Dawkins with Theft of Identity of Another Without Consent by knowingly and unlawfully using the checking account information of the office for her own benefit without their consent.
Counts three, four, five and eight allege that Dawkins repeated the act again on January 18, 2022, in the amounts of $1,355.80 and $310.34. Counts six and seven allege that just two days later on January 20, 2022, she committed the act again in the amount of $1,552.11.
The means by which Dawkins is reported to have committed the crimes are considered off-record by The Mountain Advocate due to their sensitive nature. Dawkins has never worked for the Knox County Circuit Court Clerk’s office.
A bench warrant was issued for Dawkin’s arrest so she might answer to the charges levied against her.
