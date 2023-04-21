Woman murdered: Gray man charged, held on $250,000 cash bond

A Knox County man is behind bars and a woman is dead after police say she was fatally shot last week.

At about 4:55 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, Kentucky State Police Post 10 Harlan responded to a call from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance at 52 Dr. Parker Lane in the Gray community. Knox deputies found Shelby Lee McIntyre, 42, dead of a gunshot wound.

Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.

https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick

Recommended for you