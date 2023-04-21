Woman murdered: Gray man charged, held on $250,000 cash bond

A Knox County man is behind bars and a woman is dead after police say she was fatally shot last week.
At about 4:55 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, Kentucky State Police Post 10 Harlan responded to a call from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance at 52 Dr. Parker Lane in the Gray community. Knox deputies found Shelby Lee McIntyre, 42, dead of a gunshot wound.
An investigation by KSP Post 10 troopers and detectives revealed McIntyre died as the result of a gunshot wound to the head following an altercation with Brian Smith, also of Gray. According to the arrest warrant for Smith, eyewitnesses stated they physically saw Smith shoot McIntyre and then leave the residence. The warrant states the eyewitness recounted that “Smith was arguing and fighting with another female at the residence and then dared someone to say anything to him.” McIntyre spoke up, the eyewitness said, and Smith shot her in the head, fatally injuring her.
With Smith on the run, KSP put out notice that he was wanted for the murder and was considered to be armed and dangerous. Smith was apprehended later Thursday afternoon after contacting him by phone, where he agreed to turn himself in. Smith was arrested just inside Laurel County on Ky. 830 at the Knox County/Laurel County line and was booked into the Knox County Detention Center. Initially Smith was held on a $500,000 cash bond, which has been reduced to $250,000. Smith appeared for arraignment on Monday, April 17, and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Knox District Court on Tuesday, April 25.
Friends of McIntyre took to social media mourning the loss of their friend. One post, like several read, “I still can’t believe it.. a lot of emotions hearing this today.. I will always miss you my friend” and several calling for justice for their friend.
A funeral was held for McIntyre at Barbourville Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 18.
The murder investigation is headed by KSP Det. Aaron Frederick.
Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.
https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick
