Two Laurel County women were arrested last Tuesday after Corbin Police received multiple reports of children being left unattended for over 30 minutes in a vehicle.
Using caller descriptions, including the vehicle’s plate number, officers were able to locate the 2002 Saturn sedan and conducted a traffic stop on Standard Avenue in Corbin.
Officers Rhodes and Meadors made contact with the vehicle’s occupants and recognized that one of them, 42-year-old Gladys Clontz, had an active warrant from Laurel County. She was placed under arrest and found to have three individual jewelry boxes on her person.
The car’s driver, 26-year-old Florence Nelson, was asked if she had anything one her that she shouldn’t. She reported that she had a watch in her purse but had been in possession of it for a couple of days. Rhodes searched the purse and found the watch still in its original container along with various articles of clothing and jewelry in the vehicle with the tags still attached. None of the items had been bagged.
The officers contacted JC Penney management who remembered seeing the two women and reported finding several security tags in a handicap stall. The merchandise, valued at $586, was returned to the store.
During the investigation, Nelson was noted as being unable to stand still and was speaking at a rapid pace, and her pupils were unresponsive to light. Officers noticed a white powdery substance inside one of her nostrils, to which she admitted to doing “two hot rails” of meth and snorting “Hydro 10” that day, as well as smoking marijuana.
The children that sparked the calls to police were Nelson’s son, age two, and nieces, 11 and eight. Both women would be charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
The pair were also charged with theft, $500 or more but less than $10,000. Nelson was also charged with driving under the influence and for not having tail lamps. They were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Clontz was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond and paying $500 on her Laurel County warrant. Nelson remains in custody on a $2,500 bond with home incarceration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.