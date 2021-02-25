A Knox County man was arrested early Monday morning after law enforcement responded to a domestic violence call. Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Jones and Corbin Police Department Patrolman Basil Hodge responded to the call on Barton Lane in Woodbine.
The victim in the incident told the responders that Shawn Jones, 37, had knocked open a door and struck her before grabbing her arms. Jones was informed that he would be detained during the investigation at which point he reportedly began “to scream and curse” at the law men and leaned into Deputy Jones’ face.
Jones attempted to get loose while being escorted to one of the cruisers and continued to scream and curse after being placed inside. Deputy Jones would take him to the Knox County Detention Center. He is charged with fourth degree assault, resisting arrest, first degree disorderly conduct, and menacing.
Jones plead not guilty in court on Monday and was set for a pre-trial conference on March 23. He was given a $1,000 cash bond plus the condition of home incarceration. He remains in custody as of press time.
