A routine traffic stop Friday for not wearing a seatbelt led to drug charges for a Knox County man.
William Hubbard, 32, was stopped after being observed driving without a seat belt. When approached by police, Hubbard was observed with constricted pupils and bloodshot eyes. His arrest citation notes that he was unsteady on his feet and was unable to perform the steps of field sobriety tests.
When asked what he had taken, Hubbard reportedly stated that he had “shot meth up.”
During a search, he was found to have several syringes in an open plastic bag in his pocket.
Hubbard then reportedly stated that he “did not have a syringe card and syringes were his.” He also stated that his license was suspended.
Hubbard was taken to Barbourville ARH and read implied consent before being taken to the Knox County Detention Center. He was charged with driving under the influence, driving on suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belts, and careless driving.
Hubbard was released on an own recognizance bond just over two hours after his arrest. He appeared in court on Monday where he plead guilty to driving under the influence; his other charges were dismissed. Hubbard was given a 30 day jail sentence with all 30 days conditional for two years. He was also fined $200 and costs of $558.
