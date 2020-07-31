A Woodbine man has been indicted after authorities say he fired a gun at a deputy.
Jordan Ramey, 25, was indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury on Friday, July 24 on one count of attempted murder and a second degree persistent felony offender charge.
The indictment states Ramey fired at Deputy James Coffey on May 9 with intent to kill. Ramey had been running from police that day and fled into the woods while firing at police after stopping his vehicle on Old Mosley Road. Deputies returned fire but were unable to locate him.
On Thursday, May 14 the Campbell County Tennessee Sheriff’s Department were called for assistance in finding Ramey. Deputies located him in a motel room after reports he was in the Jellico area. He was arrested without incident.
A woman, Keri Burnette of Woodbine, was also indicted in connection to the case. She was charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension in the first degree.
Ramey remains lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. Ramey was previously convicted of second degree burglary and first degree criminal mischief in Whitley County. He is due in court August 8.
