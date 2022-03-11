A Knox County Detention Center inmate on work release escaped briefly Thursday morning after he reportedly told a passing motorist he’d broken down. Motorists are asked to be wary of pedestrians when they see signs for inmate workers.
Jason Gray, 32, of Corbin reportedly took off his striped jail pants to reveal a pair pf shorts underneath. He was then able to flag down a passing motorist and told them he his car had broken down and that he needed a ride to Long Branch.
Gray was apprehended shortly after his escape attempt. The Knox County Detention Center asks that drivers use caution when it comes to pedestrians in the area around work release crews. Signs are placed in the area to inform motorist of the workers.
This is a developing story.
