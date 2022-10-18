Written in Stone is a stone working business run by Marty Jordan and Dolly Burnett. The business creates stone works of art, headstones, and more. Throughout the years, Marty and Dolly have used the business to grow their artistic talents, create a few smiles, and help neighbors in the process.
“I love helping people,” said Marty. “Any chance I get to help someone, I am going to take it. Treating others how you want to be treated is what I was always taught, and I do my best to make sure I treat everyone with the kindness and respect I would like to see returned to me. How can anyone help anyone else if they don’t have help themselves?”
Marty stated that he handles most of the physical manual labor of the stone working process, while Dolly is the creative side.
“I really bring out his creativity,” said Dolly with a chuckle. “She’s the beauty and the creativity, and I’m the hands,” said Marty. “We just love creating beautiful stone works,” said Dolly. “It’s something that will last forever.”
Throughout the years, Marty and Dolly have been presented with opportunities to give back to their neighbors and community and have jumped at the chance each time.
“We do headstones as well,” said Marty. “Sometimes these things can get expensive, and we try to do everything we can to help families out in such a critical time of need,” he added. “We’ve done headstones that were heavily discounted, and even have made a few that were free. There are quite a few headstones in the area that are unmarked because it is such an expensive process.”
“It is something that we are more than willing to do for people in one of their biggest times of need,” said Dolly. “Knowing a family is struggling in a time like that is heartbreaking. We are thankful that we are able to do anything at all to help someone out in such a difficult time.”
“Honestly, it’s the best part of running the business,” said Marty. “Knowing that we’ve helped someone out when they needed it gives us all the payment we could need. We love this community, and we love these people. They’re our people.”
Written In Stone can be found on Facebook. You can also find Marty and Dolly on Facebook individually and contact them for stonework.
