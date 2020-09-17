We live in a time where people don’t always trust what they hear or read, and rightfully so.
Newspapers, specifically community newspapers like The Mountain Advocate, are your most reliable source for information that affects your daily life.
While I do follow the “mainstream media” giants such as Fox News, CNN, Washington Post and New York Times (I even have paid subscriptions to the Post and Times that I pay for myself, because I not only enjoy the quality work they produce, but I support newspapers), I know the bigger a media giant gets, the more likely it is to bend to the will of corporate overlords and their board of directors or investors when it comes to printing or broadcasting information. When it comes to MSM, I take it with a grain of salt. I know what I am watching is tilted one way or the other politically or ideologically. I know that going in, so I am not so dismayed when they get something wrong or a talking head says something I completely disagree with or know to be false.
The MSM is not a news machine, no matter how much they claim to be. While they do offer up some news, their business model would never survive on constant 24/7 streaming of news without commentary, and that’s where we find ourselves. Out of a 24 hour day, you might be hard-press to find one solid hour of nothing but actual news, you know — reporting, not when three or four other talking heads are brought on to discuss the events. News doesn’t require such editorializing. News is news.
Bringing it back to the local level, the community newspaper, this one in particular, prides itself on factual reporting without a mixture of opinion and sensationalism. We have columnists and we have an opinion page — where you are likely reading this column — but outside the columnists, our stories are news about what’s happening in Knox County, Kentucky. Frankly, that’s what we care the most about. We don’t pay for expensive wire subscriptions to services such as the Associated Press like some of our local competitors do. It’s easy to fill a newspaper with wire content. We earn every inch of the printed page in our newspaper. Our stories, our features and our photographs tell the story of Knox County today just as we have done since 1904.
People don’t always like what we print, which is understandable. We don’t always like reporting some of the things we tell you about, either. But, as the newspaper of record for Knox County, everything we print matters. Others claim to provide news, loosely, for Knox County, but decades or centuries from now, the only source that will remain archived for future generations long after Facebook and Google are gone will be the printed words of The Mountain Advocate. As Knox County’s newspaper of record, we are devoted to accurate, honest reporting.
