The next count in Knox & Whitley County will take place Wednesday, January 25, 2023. For information and donation delivery for the K-Count, contact Beverly Isom (KCEOC) at bisom@kceoc.com or by calling 606-627-7827.
Community collaboration and donations are vital resources in this effort. Organizations and individuals, who desire to support these efforts, can do so by contributing items such as:
- Backpacks
- Toiletries
- Blankets
- Scarves
- Toboggans
- Gloves
- Non-perishable food items that do not require cooking
- Food gift cards
- Direct donation to KCEOC Community Action Partnership (service provider)
Additional Information regarding Kentucky's K-Count
K-Count
Point-in-Time Count of Kentucky’s Homeless
What is the K-Count?
The K-Count is a “point-in-time” count of persons experiencing homelessness on a single night in Kentucky. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires the count as a condition of funding for its homeless service programs and to provide information to Congress on the state of homelessness across the country. The K-Count allows Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC) and other interested parties to better understand homelessness in Kentucky by monitoring trends, tracking progress, and to make informed decisions for resource allocation.
The count is not meant to capture every person who will experience homelessness throughout the year in Kentucky. Rather, it is a “snapshot” of a specific subset of people experiencing homelessness in just one night.
Who is Counted?
Only people who meet HUD’s definition of “Literal Homeless”, as defined in paragraphs (1)(i) and (1)(ii) of the homeless definition in 24 CFR 578.3, are included. To be considered literally homeless for purposes of the K-Count, an individual or family must have a primary nighttime residence that is a public or private place not meant for human habitation (e.g., outside, car, abandoned building); or is living in a publicly- or privately-operated shelter designated to provide temporary living arrangements, which includes congregate shelters, transitional housing, and hotels or motels paid for by charitable organizations or by federal, state, and local government programs.
Who is Not Counted?
The K-Count does not include individuals or families who are precariously housed, often referred to as “doubled-up” or “couch-surfing”— this includes people who are sharing the housing of others due to loss of housing, economic hardship, or a similar reason. People in this situation, as well as others similar to those included by HUD, are used by the U.S. Department of Education when determining homeless status for their program purposes (e.g., ensuring students have transportation to school and other educational resources for which they may be eligible) but not for the K-Count. Additionally, the K-Count is a one-night-only collection of data on a specific subset of homeless persons in the state. Data reported by the Department of Education includes students counted one time in the state at any point during the year. As a result, HUD’s Point-in-Time Count numbers (including the K-Count) are lower than those reported by other departments (including the Kentucky Department of Education). It is important to view the K-Count data in context with other sources of data pertaining to various kinds of homelessness and remember the purpose is to capture a snapshot of the approximate number of people experiencing a specific type of homelessness, which is often those with the highest level of immediate need.
How is the K-Count Conducted?
The count must take place during a single 24-hour period in the last 10 days in January. The count is organized and conducted by service providers and volunteers in local communities. For emergency shelters not receiving homeless federal funding and those included in the unsheltered count, information is self-reported, including the length of time homeless and disability status. KHC is responsible for coordinating the count for all Kentucky counties except Fayette (Lexington) and Jefferson (Louisville). Lexington and Louisville coordinate their own counts but share their results with KHC to be included in the county-by-county report to the public.
Why do the K-Count?
To best serve people experiencing homelessness, accurate numbers are needed so resources can be allocated appropriately. In addition, the K-Count is the only opportunity to collect information on unsheltered persons across the state in a comprehensive and coordinated manner. Individual communities may elect to do their own counts at any time throughout the year. Local data can help a community determine if it has the right amount of resources to address the need (e.g., are more emergency shelters needed to help get people off the street while permanent housing can be located; are resources available in the community for women and children, but the people sleeping ooutside are all males; is there enough affordable housing in the community to be able to house people, etc.)
Local communities report results to KHC. KHC analyzes the data to ensure compliance with HUD requirements for quality control purposes and then submits the information to HUD.
