Following restrictions set by the Kentucky Supreme Court, court rooms across the commonwealth will be mostly shuttered from March 16 until April 10. In its order, the court issued the order postponing and rescheduling all civil proceedings statewide. Those court cases could include, but are not limited to, small claims, evictions, traffic, juvenile, probation and guardianship cases. Exceptions to the restrictions for in-person hearings include emergency hearings, domestic violence hearings and evidentiary hearings. Show-cause hearings for fines and court costs scheduled between March 16 and April 10 will be pushed back 60 days. The 20-day hearing guideline for bonds has also been waived during this time. No bench warrants will be issued, rather judges will issue summons instead. All jury duty has been delayed. For more information regarding district or circuit court-related issues, call their offices at Circuit 606-546-3075 and District at 606-546-3232.
featured
No court cases until April 10
Tags
Charles Myrick
Managing Editor - The Mountain Advocate
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Schools keep students fed
- New Policy in Place to File Unemployment Claims
- Churches go online to reach the masses
- Business owners bring service to their customers
- Local businesses adapt
- No court cases until April 10
- Baptist Health Corbin to postpone elective procedures
- Barbourville ARH announces 'no visitors' policy
- Judge Gabbard Declares Public Health State of Emergency
- Infant, Louisville mayor's wife among 9 new coronavirus cases
Latest News
- Schools keep students fed
- New Policy in Place to File Unemployment Claims
- Churches go online to reach the masses
- Business owners bring service to their customers
- Local businesses adapt
- No court cases until April 10
- Baptist Health Corbin to postpone elective procedures
- Barbourville ARH announces 'no visitors' policy
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
Most Popular
Articles
- BREAKING NEWS - Knox County (KY) Public Schools announce closure
- BREAKING NEWS - Mountain Advocate website free for 2 weeks
- Knox Feeding Locations
- Local leaders preparing against any COVID-19 outbreaks
- All Ky restaurants and bars ordered closed to in-person dining
- BREAKING NEWS: Dead period instated for spring sports
- BREAKING NEWS - Inmate visitation suspended at Knox Detention Center
- Amber’s Army fights for her life
- Barbourville welcomes Appalachian Wireless
- BREAKING NEWS - City cancels Easter Egg Hunt
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.