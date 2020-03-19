Following restrictions set by the Kentucky Supreme Court, court rooms across the commonwealth will be mostly shuttered from March 16 until April 10. In its order, the court issued the order postponing and rescheduling all civil proceedings statewide. Those court cases could include, but are not limited to, small claims, evictions, traffic, juvenile, probation and guardianship cases. Exceptions to the restrictions for in-person hearings include emergency hearings, domestic violence hearings and evidentiary hearings. Show-cause hearings for fines and court costs scheduled between March 16 and April 10 will be pushed back 60 days. The 20-day hearing guideline for bonds has also been waived during this time. No bench warrants will be issued, rather judges will issue summons instead. All jury duty has been delayed. For more information regarding district or circuit court-related issues, call their offices at  Circuit 606-546-3075 and District at 606-546-3232.

Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.

Tags

Recommended for you