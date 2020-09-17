The Union College Department of Athletics announced there will be no fans or spectators allowed at its home events until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The attendance policy applies to everyone, including the Union campus community and student body. The only persons permitted at the events are the student-athletes participating in the event, coaches, athletic trainers, game officials, and those staff working the event.
Fans will still be able to follow the Bulldogs’ home events online as games will continue to be broadcast live at www.gounionbulldogs.com. Live stats will also be available, and updates will be provided periodically through our newest athletics Twitter account @UnionBSN.
“Though this is unfortunate for all of us, we hope that you will continue to cheer on our student-athletes from home until we’re able to gather together again,” said Associate Director of Athletics Sam Lee.
The first Bulldog home event is set for Tuesday when volleyball hosts Bluefield College (Va.) in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) action at 6:30 p.m.
