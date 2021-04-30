The Knox County Grand Jury moved not to issue indictments related to two officer-involved shooting deaths in Knox County last year.
The grand jury found did not find sufficient evidence to issue indictments in the deaths of Joseph Middleton and Charles Gray last August. The Kentucky State Police Special Response Team attempted to serve a search warrant related to drug trafficking at a Gray residence on August 25. Shots were exchanged between armed suspects and troopers, resulting in the death of Garland, 30.
Middleton, 41, was wanted on four counts of attempted murder among other crimes. He fled into the woods where he would be found following an extensive search. More gun fire was exchanged, resulting in Middleton’s death.
No officers were injured during the shooting.
