Knox Courthouse

The Knox County Grand Jury moved not to issue indictments related to two officer-involved shooting deaths in Knox County last year. 

The grand jury found did not find sufficient evidence to issue indictments in the deaths of Joseph Middleton and Charles Gray last August. The Kentucky State Police Special Response Team attempted to serve a search warrant related to drug trafficking at a Gray residence on August 25. Shots were exchanged between armed suspects and troopers, resulting in the death of Garland, 30.

Middleton, 41, was wanted on four counts of attempted murder among other crimes. He fled into the woods where he would be found following an extensive search. More gun fire was exchanged, resulting in Middleton’s death. 

No officers were injured during the shooting.

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you