MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Playing in the NAIA National Championships for a 10th-consecutive season, the Union men's basketball team didn't get the friendliest of draws.
Despite being highly ranked for most of the season, even closing the year as the No. 3 team in the country, an upset loss in the semifinals of the Appalachian Athletic Conference Tournament resulted in the Bulldogs getting a surprise sixth seed in the Cramer Quadrant. That draw sent them to Montgomery, Ala., where they will open tournament play against 11th-seeded Southeastern (Fla.) at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
If victorious, Union's path to Kansas City will go through either third-seeded Faulkner, a top-15 nationally ranked team playing on its home floor, or 14-seed Shawnee State, a squad that took the Bulldogs all the way to the final buzzer in Barbourville earlier this season. Those teams play immediately after the Union and Southeastern game on Tuesday, with the winners of each game playing Wednesday.
But before the Bulldogs can look ahead, they have to find a way to contain one of the most dominant players in the country, a task that proved taxing when Union and Southeastern played a season ago.
Here are key storylines to look forward to in Tuesday's opening-round matchup.
MOVING ON
Though a semifinal loss to Bryan snapped the Bulldogs' nine-year streak of AAC Tournament championships, coach Kevin Burton says there's no trace of lingering disappointment as his team prepares for the next round of play.
"That's not even a thought in our minds right now," Burton said of the AAC loss. "Our ultimate goal is to compete for a national championship so that's what we've been focusing on. The conference tournament was just a tool to get here, but we had already reached that winning the regular season (championship). Two or three days after that game we hadn't even thought about it."
Burton's confidence seems well-placed. After a preseason claim that this group was "the most talented team we've had since 2017," a year Union won a national championship, the Bulldogs did a lot to justify their coach's confidence by going 27-2 overall and 24-0 in AAC regular season games.
And with a solid week of preparation under its belt, Burton believes this group can make an immediate splash, as it looks to become the first Union team to win a tournament game since the 2017 national title.
"I think our team has an incredible amount of enthusiasm for what they're experiencing right now," he said. "No motivational speeches needed. We have practiced as well in the last week as we have since October. We have improved in the last week and they know that, they feel that.
"It's probably been my favorite prep week for the national tournament in a lot of years. They really want this bad."
HERCULEAN TASK
One needs to only look at the numbers to know that containing Fire forward Riley Minix on Tuesday will be a major challenge. Not only is Minix's 25.3 points-per-game average the third best total in the country, he leads all NAIA players with 13.8 rebounds per contest.
But the Bulldogs don't need to rely purely on the box score to know what Minix can do, as they witnessed it first-hand a season ago, when he put up 35 points and 10 rebounds to help Southeastern overcome a 26-point effort by Markelle Turner to beat Union 78-74 in a neutral-site game in Kingsport, Tenn.
Burton isn't putting much stock into that matchup, as several key players low post players on this year's team were either injured or not on the team a season ago. But regardless of personnel, he expects the challenge of facing Minix will be no less intense.
"He's probably a top-five, 10 player in the country, that's for sure," Burton said. "His impact on their team offensively is as heavy as any single person we've maybe ever played at Union since we've been here. He'll be a load to deal with."
