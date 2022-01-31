"No Tiger fights alone." These words embody the spirit of the Barbourville community. When one member of the community is affected by something, everyone else comes together to help. Barbourville school has once again stepped up to show support for one of their most beloved figures, Mr. Paul "JJ" Lockard, following a recent cancer diagnosis.
Following Barbourville's homecoming festivities on Monday night, basketball players from the boys and girls teams, cheerleaders, dance team members, faculty, and students, and fans all gathered on the basketball court to join in prayer lead by Paul Middleton, for Lockard.
Following the prayer, dozens upon dozens of people embraced Lockard individually, offering their prayers and assistance for anything he may need in the months ahead. With tears in his eyes, he sincerely thanked everyone who came to show their support for him and his family.
Lockard has long been a pillar of the community, and is beloved by many people. He has been involved with the Barbourville program for the majority of his life.
"JJ is just an all around good guy," said Brian Carey. "He's a big supporter of the school and has always been great with the kids. I can't say enough good things about him. If you have something going on, or you need anything, JJ is always there. The boys love him, and he has always been the calming voice. He's always there whenever anyone needs him, no matter what."
"I am not from Barbourville originally, but since I've been here, JJ has been someone I could constantly turn to if I needed anything," said Andy Hillard. "He has always been the biggest supporter of the kids. In any setting, he is a supporter, whether it's academic, athletic, or even outside of school, he is always there. There's none other like him. He's awesome."
"When I think about JJ Lockard, we are talking about a lifelong friend, and a lifelong Barbourville supporter," said Barbourville Superintendent Dennis Messer. "I've been associated with this program in some form since the late 70's, and JJ has always been here. He's the guy in the community that takes care of everyone. He doesn't care what it is, he's there to help. He's a friend to everyone, and never meets a stranger. These kids think the world of him. When you talk about Barbourville, you're talking about JJ Lockard. You can always count on him."
"JJ is what I would call a loyal encourager," said Amy Shields. "I've never seen a kid come to the bench with their head down that he didn't grab up and put his big arm around and hug them. I've always said that every team needs a JJ. They need someone that will encourage the kids and pick them up. The thing about JJ is, he not only does that for our players and students, but does the same for our faculty and staff. He takes care of our coaches as well. He is a great person, and I can't say enough about him."
"I went to school with Brittney, his daughter, and I have always thought the world of them," said April Messer. "My son plays basketball here, and JJ has been on the bench with him since he was in fifth or sixth grade. He's always the one that's there when the coach chews your butt out. You've always got JJ there to love on you. I know that he means the world to my son, and every player on that team loves him to pieces, whether they're currently on the team, or have played in the past. There is no one like him. He doesn't just love one of them, he loves them all."
"I am really close to Brittney and JJ," said Barbourville Lady Tiger Aimee Woolum. "I live right next to them, and Brittney is like a second mom to me, and JJ is like another pappaw to me. If there's ever anything anyone needs, you can count on him. He will give us rides to and from practice, he will take us out to eat, and everything. I love him."
"We've had a bunch of Mexican trips with JJ," said Barbourville Lady Tiger Brianna Gallagher with a chuckle. "He is always there for us all, no matter what. He is always so supportive. Even when I moved to Knox Central for a season, he was still supportive of me. We all love him."
"JJ is the heart of Barbourville," said Kimberly Shields Smith. "I've known him to pick kids in the middle of the night if they needed it, I've known of him feeding kids -- he's practically raised us all. He's always there. He will laugh with you when you're laughing, celebrate with you when you're celebrating, cry with you when you're crying, and will pick you up when you need to be picked up. There's no one like JJ. He means the world to Barbourville, and we are proud to stand behind him and cover him in prayer and all the love that we can muster."
"My mom always said that you could tell a lot about someone by the way that children acted around them." said Barbourville Lady Tigers basketball coach Scott Broughton. "If that's the case, there's no better person in the world than JJ. These kids adore him. I've known him for a very very long time, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a better person. If there's ever anything you ever need, he's always there, without question. I know he's going to beat this thing, and will be here making a difference in these kids lives for years to come."
"We've been blown away by all the support, in the best way possible," said Lockard's daughter, Brittney Smith. "Our phones have been ringing off the hook. There have been bracelets, t-shirts, and everything made. I didn't know that the school was planning on doing anything like this, and if I don't know about something, it's a pretty big secret. I'm usually the one surprising everyone. There have been countless people reach out to us to offer their support for our family. Seeing his face when he saw how many people were out here to support him meant the world to me. I love this place. It's very special, and I am beyond thankful for everyone that has shown support for my dad and our family."
"It means the world to me," said Lockard when asked what the community's support meant to him. "I've loved this place as long as I can remember. I have made many memories here, and I plan on making many more. Everyone keeps saying all these nice things about me, and I keep telling them, I'm nothing special, I just love these kids, this school, and this community. I am touched that so many people have shown support for me and my family. I love this place. There's no place like it. I'm a man of faith, and I know that God is watching out for me. I'm going to beat this thing, and I'm going to come back stronger than ever. I know that I have God and this community on my side. Nothing can stop me."
Once again, the Barbourville community is showing that "No Tiger Fights Alone."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.