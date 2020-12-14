Jackie Smith

December 14, 2020

On December 11, 2020 Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies received acomplaint of female being abused in a white van while traveling on Tru HaftBLVD south of Barbourville. Deputies observed the white van pull into theBarbourville Shell Station.

When deputies approached the van, the driver threw something out of thewindow of the van. When deputies checked the object thrown, they foundsuspected methamphetamine. When deputies attempted to arrest the driver,Jackie Smith age 42 of Mooresville, NC, he became combative and had to berestrained.

Jackie Smith was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance-1 st Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Assault-4 th Degree-Dating Violence, Resisting Arrest and Driving on DUI Suspended Operators License.

He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

