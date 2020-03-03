After dropping a heartbreaker to the Pineville Lady Lions in the 51st District Tournament last week on a last-second shot, the Knox Central Lady Panthers’ season has come to a close. The North Laurel Lady Jags defeated the Knox Central Lady Panthers in the opening round of the 13th Region tournament, 76-37. The game was reminiscent of the match up earlier this season, in which the Lady Jags downed the Lady Panthers by nearly 40 points.
“All year long, we played a lot of close games that we didn’t come out on the winning end of,” said Knox Central coach Jamie Sowders. “We really missed having Ryleigh this season. We are a very young team. We just didn’t come prepared tonight. We came out flat, and you can’t do that against one of the better teams in the state.”
“Next season looks very bright,” he added. “That’s one of the benefits of having such a young team. We are going to miss Ryleigh being with us next year, but I like what we have coming back. We have a great group that’s willing to work hard, and that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to get back to work and get better.”
North Laurel wasted no time in jumping out to a quick lead. After holding the Lady Panthers to just six points in the opening stanza, the Lady Jags held an 18-6 lead at the end of the first period. Although Knox Central had a more successful second quarter offensively, North Laurel outscored them 26-10 to take a sizable 44-16 advantage into the half. The Lady Jags shot an impressive 60 percent from the floor in the first half, while holding the Lady Panthers to a 26 percent mark from the floor.
A running clock was assessed within the first two minutes of the third quarter after North Laurel extended their lead to more than 35-points. After opening the third quarter on a 16-3 run, the Lady Jags held a sizable lead at 60-19. They added a pair of buckets in the final minutes to take a 63-24 lead into the final frame. North Laurel inserted their reserve players for the final period of the game, and closed out with a 19-point victory.
The Lady Panthers finish the season with an 11-17 record overall, a record that could have been much different. In 12 different games this season, Knox Central fell by seven points or less, including a one-point decision in the district championship game against Pineville. They won five such games this season. The Lady Panthers will be a strong team next season, returning all but one player. Ryleigh Swafford will be the only graduating player. She was sidelined this season due to injury.
The Lady Panthers were led in scoring for the season by Presley Partin, who averaged 18.4 points-per-game. Caylan Mills was the team’s second leading scorer this season, averaging 13.3 points each contest. Zoey Liford also averaged double digit scoring this season, with 12 points-per-game. Partin and Mills were also the team’s top-two rebounders, averaging 6.4 and 5.9 rebounds-per-game respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.