Northside Baptist Church, located between First and Matthew Streets in Barbourville, Ky. will be Celebrating Homecoming, Sunday, September 13 beginning @ 11:00 am.
Worship, Special Singing with multiple award-winning singer/songwriter Peggy Inks! Peggy is known all over Kentucky and Nashville, Tennessee, Peggy has performed on stage at the Grand Ole Opry! More importantly, for Sharing the Gospel In Songs!
We will have a great fellowship Meal following Worship!
The Pastor, Rev. Russell Jones and the church welcomes you and yours to our Annual Homecoming to Northside, where Everybody is Somebody and Jesus is Lord!
