native american proclamation

From left, Mayor David Thompson and Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell sign the National Native American Heritage Month proclamation as D.A.R. representative Claudia Greenwood looks on.

Barbourville Mayor David Thompson and Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell signed a joint proclamation Monday recognizing November as National native American Heritage Month.

The proclamation was brought forth by the local chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution American Indians Committee. Claudia Greenwood represented the group at the City Hall signing. 

The proclamation urges citizens to observe the month with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities. The month was designated as such in 1990 by Congress and approved by President George H. W. Bush. 

The goal of National American Indian Heritage Month is to recognize the influence of Native American history and culture on the United States and to celebrate their customs and traditions. 

