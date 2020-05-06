Mr. Adam “Boots” Gambrel, age 22 of Barbourville, KY was born in Pineville, KY on August 19, 1997 to David Scott Gambrel and Wendy Marie Garrett Thompson and departed this life on May 3, 2020 in Corbin, KY. He was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing baseball, playing the guitar, working, riding Dirt Bikes, and time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his Paternal Grandmother: Cleo Gambrel; and special Grandmother: Wittie Trent.
Adam is survived by his mother: Wendy Marie Thompson and husband David of Barbourville; his father: David Scott Gambrel and wife Mary of Barbourville; his grandmother: Carol Garrett of Barbourville; 3 sisters: Brittany Trent, Candice Thompson and fiancé Tyler Riley, and Torri Marie Thompson all of Barbourville; 3 brothers: Lanedon Gambrel, Kale Gambrel, and Devin Thompson all of Barbourville other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
All Services for Mr. Adam “Boots” Gambrel are Private to the family. Pallbearers will be Mike Trent, Tyler Riley, Lanedon Gambrel, David Thompson, Mary Gambrel, David Gambrel, Carol Garrett, and Mike Johnson. Special Honorary Pallbearer “Papaw” Ray Trent. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
To the loving family of Mr. Adam “Boots” Gambrel, Larry, Doyle, Gene, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
