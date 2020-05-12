Andrew James Wilder, 75, of Corbin, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Beech Tree Manor in Jellico, Tennessee. Jim was born April 27, 1945, in Whitley County.
He was a retired employee of Bell South Telephone Company.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Wilder and wife Rhonda; his daughter, Jill Roaden and husband Calvin; four grandchildren: Andrea Ball and husband Craig, Megan Murray and husband Steve, Jared Roaden and wife Chelsea, and Craig Roaden; five great grandchildren: Julia, Marybeth, and Andrew Ball, and Morgan and Rylee Murray; and his brother, Bill Wilder and wife Mary Ann, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members that mourn his passing.
Funeral services will be private. Hart Funeral Home in Corbin, KY, is in charge of arrangements. For information about sending flowers, please call the funeral home at 606-528-5311.
