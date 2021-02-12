Billie D. Jaynes Reeder, 72, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Billie was a member of Bacon Creek Baptist Church. She loved cooking and sewing, but most of all, she loved the Lord.
Billie was preceded in death by her father, William Franklin Jaynes; mother, Juanita Ellen Paul Jaynes; and sister, Alta Kathleen Jaynes Elliott.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 54 years, William Robert Reeder; son, Robert Wayne Reeder and wife Glenda; son, James David Reeder and wife Kimberly; son, Timothy Scott Reeder and wife Kristy; daughter, Susan Michelle Reeder Evans; grandchildren: Kayla, James, Zackary, Nikolas, and Jax; great grandchildren: Averee and Emilia; two sisters: Velma Barton and Wilma Partin; and two brothers: Curt Jaynes and Bruce Jaynes. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.