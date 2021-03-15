Brock

Ms. Bobbie Jean Brock, 69, of Barbourville, passed away Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021 at the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Julia Sasser Brock born on November 27, 1951 in Knox County.

Bobbie was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed playing cards, coloring and in earlier years watching soap operas.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Sanders and a sister, Juanita Frost.

Survivors include a daughter, Malinda Smith of Heidrick; two sisters, Nancy Wyatt and Nellie McCoy both of Gray; a brother, Denny Ray Brock and wife, Kathy, of Gray; three grandchildren, Justin Shane, Robert Todd and Madison Jade Smith; a great granddaughter, Mekenzie Riley Smith; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.

