Bobby Jo Hutchison, 40, of Greenville, SC, formerly of Barbourville, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022 in Greenville, SC. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Della Elliott Hutchison born on August 11, 1981 in Nashville, TN.
Bobby Jo was a homemaker and loved to journal and write poetry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Malcolm and Angie Elliott.
Survivors include her children, Bradley Allen Vaughn of Lexington, Kristina Marie Vaughn, Brian Lee Vaughn, Gina Lynn Vaughn, Curtis James Burnes and Kyle Benjamin Brown all of Barbourville and Annabella Kiersten Crosby of Greenville, SC; a brother, Malcolm Hutchison of Maysville; an aunt, Linda K. Cunha of Maysville; an uncle, David Elliott and wife, Paulette, of Maysville; a special cousin, Amie Elliott; among other loved ones and dear friends.
