Mr. Charles W. Centers, also known as “Charlie” and “C. W.”, 69, of Corbin, passed away Thursday evening, February 18, 2021 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was the son of the late Alonzo and Hazel Marie Stewart Centers born on May 30, 1951 in Knox County.
Charlie was a former heavy equipment operator and a member of the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. He had many hobbies including riding his Harley, fishing, showing his son the ropes of being a good mechanic, riding with Baylee Jo on his bike and taking many trips with his wife, where they captured many memories. Charlie also served as a member of the Bailey Switch and Oak Grove Fire Departments.
On April 20, 1990, he united in marriage with Gail Partin and to this union a son was born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Leffel and Nadine Partin.
Survivors include his loving wife, Gail Centers of Gray; beloved son, Charles Dustin Centers and Bobi Jo Grubb of Dewitt; his siblings, Larry Centers and wife, Carolyn, Lillie Rosemary Miller and husband, Pat, and Theresa Lowe and husband, David, all of Corbin, Rena Merida and husband, Kim, and Randy Centers and wife, Robin, all of Barbourville; three treasured grandchildren, Baylee Jo, Madison Nadine and Remington Charles Curtis Centers; special great nephews, Ryson and Riley Stockbridge; among other loved ones and dear friends.
