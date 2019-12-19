Mrs. Charlotte Ann Baty, 78, of Barbourville, the wife of Joseph V. Baty, passed away Saturday evening, December 14, 2019 at the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the daughter of the late Homer Lee and Mary Foley Carroll.
Her funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Tuesday, December 17 at 2 P.M. She was laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery. www.knoxfuneralhome.com
