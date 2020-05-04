Mr. Chester Daniel Buchanan, age 58 of Cannon, KY was born in Amherst, OH on December 8, 1961 to the late John Roger Buchanan and Fannie Miller Buchanan, and departed this life on April 29, 2020 at his home. He was of the Pentecostal Faith and enjoyed listening to music, watching movies, playing cards, yard work, and time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, 2 brothers: Roger Buchanan and James Brock; and a nephew: Todd Buchanan preceded him in death.
Chester is survived by 4 brothers: Fred Buchanan and wife Norma and Joe Buchanan and wife Mona all of Loraine, OH, Paul Buchanan of Amherst, OH, and Bill Buchanan and wife Jamie of Vermillion, OH; 3 sisters: Gracie Dodge and husband Randy of Vermillion, OH, Kathy Michaels and husband of Sandusky, OH and Jewel Jones and husband Gary of Loraine, OH; other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
A Funeral Service for Mr. Chester Buchanan will be conducted in the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, May 2, 2020 with Rev. Glen Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the Patterson Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers.
Friends may sign the Register Book under the front porch of the Barbourville Funeral Home while practicing Social Distancing on Saturday from 12:30 to 2:00 P.M..
To the loving family of Mr. Chester Buchanan, Larry, Doyle, Gene and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
