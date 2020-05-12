Ret. Col. John "Sug" Hamlin departed this life on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama. He was a 1967 graduate of Corbin High School and a 1972 graduate of The U.S. Military Academy West Point.
John was preceded in death by his parents Audrey and Mildred Hamlin and brother Doug Hamlin. He is survived by his wife Carol Brewer Hamlin of Dothan, Alabama and his brother Richard (Dr. Karen Hamlin) of Nicholasville, Kentucky.
No arrangements are finalized at this time.
Messages to the Hamlin family may be sent to www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.
