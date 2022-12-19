Connie Lynn Brock, 64, of Barbourville, passed away Tuesday evening, December 13, 2022 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Jack S. and Thelma Wells Brock born on July 10, 1958 in Corbin.
Connie was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, listening to classic rock music and being a mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gregory Allen Rowe.
Survivors include a dearly loved son, Jeremy A. Brock of Barbourville; a brother, Roger Rowe of Barbourville; two cherished grandchildren, Jeradon Grubb and Jaython Brock; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Tuesday, December 20 at 2 P.M. with Rev. James Vandy officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Campbell Cemetery at Indian Creek.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
