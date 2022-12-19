Daniel Deronda Stewart, III, 70, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022 at Baptist Health Lexington with his fiancé, Adnée Hamilton, at his side. Known as Dee to his friends, he was the only child of the late Betsy Royalty and Dan D. Stewart, Jr.
Daniel was born in Lexington, raised in Pineville, and spent nearly all his adult life in Lexington. He graduated from the Kentucky Military Institute, Culver Military Academy summer and winter schools Black Horse Troop, attended Hampden-Sydney College, graduated from Southern Methodist University, and studied at the University of Virginia Law School, Chase Law School, and the University of Western Ontario.
He worked in the gas, oil, and coal industries in Dallas, TX and Clarion, PA before returning to Lexington and changing careers. After graduation from Reppert Auction School, he established The Stewart Group auctioneers and real-estate brokers specializing in horse farms and exotic horse breeds.
He had a vibrant personality, was an accomplished conversationalist with a keen interest in other people. A 43-year member of both the Queen City Club and The Thoroughbred Club of America, he belonged to the Society of Colonial Wars in Kentucky, Florida, and Tennessee; served two terms as Governor of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants; V.P., Sons of the American Revolution; Director, Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival; former member of the Knickerbocker Club, Farmington Country Club, and Maxinkuckee Yacht Club. He enjoyed relaxing at his cottage on Norris Lake, TN and condo on Longboat Key, FL with holidays at The Greenbrier and Homestead.
His funeral service will be conducted at the Apostles Anglican Church, 200 Colony Blvd., Lexington, Monday, December 19 at 11 A.M. with Rev. F. Martin Gornik and Rev. Pamela Buck officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Lexington Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Clayton Campbell, John Cole, Keith Cupp, Gatewood Gay, Eugene Harrell, Lamar Hight and Kent Hisle.
Friends may call at church Monday after 10 A.M. until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
