Darlene Saylor, age 65, of Corbin passed away on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at the Heritage in Corbin, Kentucky.

She was born in Chicago, IL a daughter to the late Dorothy Napier Saylor and Guy Saylor.

Darlene is survived by her Brother, Roy Brock and wife Kathy; Niece, Kim Brock Biestek and husband Joseph, and by a nephew, Michael Brock and wife Amy.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all arrangements will be private. Flowers may still be sent to the funeral home by contacting a local flower shop or by ordering through our website.

