Mr. Donald Ray “Rooster” Jackson, age 68 of Barbourville was born in Knox County, KY on December 4, 1951 to the late Ralph Jackson and Henrietta Messer Elliot and departed this life on Friday, May 1, 2020 in the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard, KY. He was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and enjoyed racing 4-wheelers, and stockcars, Target Shooting, being on the water, loved Truck Driving, and time with family and friends.
In addition to his father: Ralph Jackson; a sister: Teresa Epperson preceded him in death.
Rooster is survived by his loving mother: Henrietta Elliot of Barbourville; a son: Alan Jackson and wife Dada of Barbourville; a daughter: Cristy Gray and husband Steven of Richmond, KY; 3 brothers: Tony Jackson and wife Paulette of Corbin, KY, Steve Davis and wife Kim of Bimble, KY, and Mike Jackson and wife Renee of MI; a stepbrother: Charlie Long and wife Marie of Boone Height; a sister: Peggy Hoskins of Barbourville, KY; 10 grandchildren: Morgan, Emily, Jacob, Adeline, Elsie, Brycen, Jade, Katelyn, Kelsie, and Aleah; other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for Mr. Donald “Rooster” Jackson will be conducted in the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel Tuesday, May 5, 2020 with Rev. Garrett Garland officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Due to the regulations on the COVID-19 Virus friends will be allowed to come by the Barbourville Funeral Home from 12:30 to 2:00 P.M. and sign the Guest Register and get a Memorial Folder under our Front Porch while practicing Social Distancing as Mandated by Governor Andy Beshear.
To the loving family of Mr. Donald Jackson, Larry, Doyle, Gene and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
