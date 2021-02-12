Ms. Elene Terrell, age 85 of Batesville, Indiana and formerly of Corbin, Kentucky, wife of the late, Billy Joel Terrell passed away on Monday evening at the Chateau of Batesville Assisted Living Facility in Batesville, Indiana.
She was the mother of Terry Terrell and wife, Darlene of Jacksonville, Florida, Billy Terrell and wife, Sherrie of Hillsboro, Tennessee and Lesia Hines and husband, Paul of Sunman, Indiana. She was the sister of Bernice Carnes of London, Kentucky. She was also blessed with six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, plus a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Gillis & Lucy Miracle Underwood and by one sister, Thelma Simpson. She attended the Somerset Fellowship Group in Somerset, Kentucky.
Following the wishes of Ms. Elene Terrell all services will be PRIVATE with Elder Warren Willis and Elder Arnold Denny officiating. Burial will follow in the Terrell Cemetery in Barbourville, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to the Somerset Fellowship Group, in care of Elder Warren Willis, 1086 Wilson Road, Somerset, Kentucky 42503
Laurel Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Terrell family.
