Ethel Gray, 71, of Woodbine, passed away Sunday evening, April 25, 2021 at the home of her daughter at Hinkle. She was the daughter of the late Samuel Gray and Mary Smith Gray Williams born on June 16, 1949 at Dewitt.
Ethel was an OB nurse for many years at the Knox County Hospital, Baptist Regional Medical Center and Manchester Memorial Hospital and a member of the Paint Hill Baptist Church. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved gardening and tending flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Edward, Charlie, Virgil, Letcher, Estil and Omia Gray, Ellie Lahulliar, Elsia Slusher, Hubert Gray, Della Mason and Tressie Baker; two grandchildren, Alexis and Waylon Hicks and her former husband, James Walters.
Survivors include four beloved children, Angela Eversole and husband, Mike, David Hicks, Daryl Hicks and wife, Samantha, and James Walters and wife, Melissa; her siblings, Ancil Gray and wife, Geneva, Paul Gray and wife, Linda, and Owen Gray; special sisters-in-law, Billie and Diane Gray; eleven grandchildren, Krystal Mills and husband, Bryan, Samantha Liford and husband, Anthony, Brayden and Jacob Eversole, Brittany Smith, Paige Wilson, Dakota and Montana Hicks, Ryan, Kaitlyn and Berenea Walters; nine great grandchildren, Caidence and Conner Mills, Emalyn and Lillian Liford, Savanah Allinger, Mila Wilson, Noah Williamson, James and Madalyn Walters; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
