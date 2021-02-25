Mrs. Eulas Lae Church Guy, age 84, wife of the late Willie Brown Guy of Ralley Road, Keavy, Kentucky passed away on Saturday morning at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky.
She was the mother of Willie Darrell Guy and wife, Renee of Glen Burnie, Maryland, Danny Guy and wife, Patricia of Vero Beach, Florida, Bruce Guy and wife, Brenda and Melissa Guy all of Keavy, Kentucky. She was the sister of Jerry Church and wife, Joyce of Corbin, Kentucky. She was also blessed with thirteen grandchildren and twenty eight great-grandchildren, plus a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. She was of the Baptist faith and attended the Faith Baptist Church. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, William Boyd and Ellen Holbrook Church, by one son, Warren Dale Guy, by three brothers, Carl Church, Cletus Church and George Church and by three sisters, Sallie Kincer, Beulah Webb and Arbutis "Boots" Antonikowski.
Funeral services for Mrs. Eulas Lae Church Guy will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Matthew Church and Bro. David Turner officiating. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery in Keavy, Kentucky.
The family of Mrs. Eulas Lae Church Guy will receive friends at Laurel Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening.
Laurel Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Guy family.
