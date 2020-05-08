Mr. Floyd C. “Bill” Abner, 75, of Girdler, the husband of Georgia Gambrel Abner, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 7, 2020. He was the son of the late Floyd and Maudie Jackson Abner.
A private family funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, May 9. He will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
A drive-thru visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday between 4:00 and 4:30 P.M. For your safety, we ask that you remain in your vehicle.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
For questions about our obituaries or condolence service, please contact us. You may reach us via e-mail at knoxfuneralhome@barbourville.com. Reach us via phone by calling 606-546-2222.
