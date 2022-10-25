Mr. Fred “Larry” Miller, 78, of Louisville, KY, formerly of Artemus, KY passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the Valhalla Post Acute Care Center in Louisville, KY. He was the youngest son of Willis and Mercy West Miller, born to them on December 1, 1943 in Knox County Kentucky.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters: Elsie (Dalton) Miller Rhodes, Ima Jean (Will) Miller Mays and Margaret (Cecil) Miller Adkins.
His brothers: Cam Miller, Laymon (Katherine) Miller, Matthew “Jack” (June) Miller, Bradley Andy (Francine) Miller, Charles Finley (Jeannette) Miller, Ernest Stanley (Doris) Miller, and William Thomas (Bill Tom) Miller. His father-in-law and mother-in-law, George C. and Gracie Hinkle Fortney. His sister-in-law, Doris Jean Fortney and brother-in-law, Dan R. Fortney and several nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Joyce Fortney Miller. His beloved son, Cameron D. Miller and his precious grandson Henley Scott Miller all of Louisville, KY. His sister, Mary Elizabeth Miller Fortney of West Carrollton, Ohio and brother Jerry Lee (Bonnie) Miller of Corbin, KY. His sister-in-laws, Amanda Abner Miller of Artemus, KY, Louise Fortney (Gerald) Wilder of Barbourville, KY and Linda Fortney of Louisville, KY as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Larry was a retired employee of the Knox County Board of Education and a member of the East Barbourville Baptist Church. He was an avid fox hunter for many years and loved to tell stories of those hunting days. He enjoyed spending many hours with all of his fox hunting family and buddies. He was a great story teller and could bring to life many exciting and humorous adventures he encountered throughout his life. He has been known to own many trucks in his lifetime, but his favorites were always his Chevrolet red trucks. His sister Mary would often tell him, “You know they make those trucks in other colors besides red.” He would respond with I like red. During Larry’s younger years, he was a caregiver for both of his parents and often shared many fond memories of them with others. He loved music and would listen to it for hours even before he lost his eyesight. He loved the old country songs and would often sing along. He also enjoyed Bluegrass music, but especially loved Bluegrass gospel songs.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Thursday, October 27 at 2 P.M. with Rev. James Vandy officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Fortney Family Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be his nephews and friends.
Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the East Barbourville Baptist Church in his memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
