Mr. George Root, 91, of Cannon, the widower of Geneva Blanton Root, passed away Monday morning, April 13, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late James and Maggie Childers Root born on May 28, 1928 in Knox County.
A private family funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, April 18. He was laid to rest in the Hampton Cemetery at Girdler. knoxfuneralhome.com
