Mrs. Georgia Sue Butler, age 78 of Trosper, Kentucky departed this life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was widow of General Butler and was one of thirteen children born to George Washington Williams and Ethel (Collins) Williams. She was born in Harlan, Kentucky on December 14, 1941.
Mrs. Butler believed in the Holiness faith and attended the Cornerstone Church at Trosper. She was a private sitter, she loved going to church and spending time with her family while enjoying a good meal. She especially loved all her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Ethel Williams, her husband General, a great-granddaughter, Breana Page Butler, a daughter-in-law, Irene Butler and eleven brothers and sisters.
Left behind to mourn her passing, three sons, Ronnie Butler, Larry Butler and wife Cathy and Carlos Butler and wife Anna all of Trosper, a stepson, William G. Butler and wife Barb of Latonia, KY, two daughters, Thelma Hall and husband Ollie and Karen Towe and husband Randy, all of London, KY, one sister, Dorothy Shores and husband Orville of Corbin, KY and a special friend, Charlene Manis. She also leaves behind many grandchildren and great grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
All services for Mrs. Georgia Butler will be private. Rev. Leslie Broughton will be officiating and she will be laid to rest in the Tinsley Cemetery at Trosper with grandsons, family and friends serving as pallbearers.
To the Butler family, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
We would like to encourage everyone to leave condolences here on our website for the family during this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.