Glenna Marie Roark, age 80, of Corbin, passed away on Thursday April 30, 2020 at the Christian Health Center in Corbin, KY.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, Augutuf Howard and Helen Roaden Howard; Sister Vivian, and Brother Tom.
Glenna is survived by her Husband, Willard Roark; Daughters, Melody Spence and husband Jim, and Kim Roark; Grandchildren, Beth Taylor, Jamie Taylor, Megan Spence, and Patrick Roark and wife Anah; Great Granddaughter, Lillian Taylor; and by a Brother, Wayne Howard.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic all arrangements are private. Friends may still order flowers to be sent to the funeral home by contacting a local florist.
Arrangements by Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be sent to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
