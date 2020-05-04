Glenna Marie Roark, age 80, of Corbin, passed away on Thursday April 30, 2020 at the Christian Health Center in Corbin, KY.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Augutuf Howard and Helen Roaden Howard; Sister Vivian, and Brother Tom.

Glenna is survived by her Husband, Willard Roark; Daughters, Melody Spence and husband Jim, and Kim Roark; Grandchildren, Beth Taylor, Jamie Taylor, Megan Spence, and Patrick Roark and wife Anah; Great Granddaughter, Lillian Taylor; and by a Brother, Wayne Howard.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic all arrangements are private. Friends may still order flowers to be sent to the funeral home by contacting a local florist.

Arrangements by Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be sent to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Glenna Roark, please visit Tribute Store

Services for Glenna Roark

There are no events scheduled. You can still show your support by sending flowers directly to the family, or planting a memorial tree in memory of Glenna Roark.

To plant a tree in memory of Glenna Roark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you