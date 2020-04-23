Mrs. Hazel Smith age 101 of Heidrick, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of Josh Callihan and Mary Valentine born to them on September 6, 1918 in Knox County.
On August 9, 1938, she united in marriage with Robert Smith. He preceded her in death in 1968. She then married Gillis Smith on June 3, 1977 and he also preceded her in death in 1993. Also preceding her in death are her parents, Josh and Mary Callihan, her step-mother, Cordia (Carmack) Callihan, two daughters, Mary Boone and Patsy Mays, two brothers, Denver and Curtis Callihan, three sisters, Gertrude Mason, Vada String and Thelma Gregory and one grandson, Ralph Mays.
Hazel was a Christian and a member of the Scalf Chapel Pentecostal Church. She along with others were the founding members of the church and she was the oldest member and longest member as well. Hazel was a prayer warrior. Members of the community would give her a call to have her pray for them or a loved one.
She was a homemaker, an antique dealer, a quilter and embroiderer, and a hat collector. Hazel was known as the lady with thousands of hats. She loved life and loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters, Jewell Smith and husband Elisha of Heidrick and Helen Fisher of Dearborne Heights, Michigan, five grandchildren, Sherrie Mills and husband Kenneth, Ricky Mills and friend Lorri Smith, Mark Smith and wife Kay, Marilyn Caldwell and husband Denny and Sheila Draper, twelve great-grandchildren, Adam Mills and wife Brittany, Kendra Mills, Tommy Draper, Joey Draper, Markelle Smith, Dave Baker, Austin Smith, Rebekah Mills, Danielle Petra and husband Bill, Robert Caldwell, Miranda Caldwell and husband Greg and Savannah Caldwell, six great-great grandchildren, Madison Mills, Hazel Mills, Colton Mills, Ariel Caldwell, Kaden Caldwell and Nash Smith and one great-great grandson on the way, Cole Petra.
Funeral services for Mrs. Smith will be private. She will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery with grandsons as pallbearers. We would like to suggest that everyone share their condolences to the family here on our website during this time of social distancing.
To the Smith family, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.