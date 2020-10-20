J. S. Callihan, 82, of Baughman, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 17, 2020 at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center in Prestonsburg. He was the son of the late Joe Butler and Lola Smith Callihan.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Thursday, October 22 at 2 P.M. He will be laid to rest in the Scalf Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday after 11 A.M. until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
