Barbourville, Ky. – Jacqueline Myrtle Anderson, 80, of Gray, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was lovingly known as Myrtle and was happily born to Ethel (Phipps) Anderson and Elbert Anderson on April 27, 1939 in Emanuel, Ky. Myrtle was a fierce, independent woman, a devoted daughter and beloved Aunt. She worked many years outside the home as a clerk for several retailers in Barbourville, including, Hobbs, The Corner Drug, and Mitchell’s Market. In her free time Myrtle enjoyed spending time outdoors in her yard. She was a member of Baptist Faith and of the Lovell Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Myrtle was preceded in death by her sister, Gladys Ann Anderson and her brother, Floyd Anderson. Myrtle is survived by many cherished family members including her sister Kathleen Willams (Charles) of Flat Lick; one sister-in-law, Maxine Anderson; several dear nieces and nephews: Teresa Williams, Lisa Coyle (Doug), Rhonda Clouse (Patrick), Gwen Anderson, Darlene Anderson (Mike), Doyle Lee Anderson (Glenda), and James Dean Anderson; as well as, many great nieces and great nephews: Gunnar Clouse, Connor Clouse, Hope Coyle, Michelle Anderson, Randy Anderson, Adrian Anderson, Allen Anderson, David Anderson and Christie Anderson. Also left to mourn Myrtle’s passing is her dear friend Jay T. Bays.
Respecting the Executive Orders issued by Governor Andy Beshear and recommendations from the CDC regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic, all services for Jacqueline Myrtle Anderson will be private. Her funeral service will be officiated by The Reverend Tim Phipps. Pallbearers will be Gunnar Clouse, Connor Clouse, Pat Clouse, Doug Coyle, Dale Phipps and Tim Phipps.
