Jeffery Dean Barton, age 61, of Gray, KY, passed away on Thursday April 30, 2020 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.
He was preceded in death by his Children, Emily Dean Carr and Charles L. Barton; Parents, Elmer and Bessie Barton; Sister, Linda Barton, and by a Sister-in-law, Sherry Barton.
Jeff is survived by his Wife, Frankie Carolyn Carr; Children, Jessica Carr (Johnny Jones), Tasha Carr (Fred Owens), and Jason Carr; Grandchildren, Dakota Havens, Conner Simpson, Chase Carr, Caiden Jones, Annaston Jones, Jace Carr, and Jazlynn Woods; Siblings, Ida Helton, Kim Barton (Bobby Mills), and Eddie Barton; Numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends, including special Aunt, Patsy Messer.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, graveside service will be private; however, drive thru visitation will be from 4-6pm on Monday May 4, 2020 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Those wishing to take part in the drive by visitation may enter the funeral home from Master Street, turning in between the funeral home and Presbyterian Church. Anyone coming to the visitation may not exit their vehicle.
Flowers may still be sent to the family by contacting a local flower shop, or they may leave a message to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
