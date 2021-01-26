Ms. Jennifer Kay Lawson, 41, of Barbourville, passed away Saturday evening, January 23, 2021 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. She was the daughter of Brenda Devers Lawson and the late Paul Lawson.
Jennifer was a former certified nursing aide with the Barbourville Nursing Home and a member of the River Baptist Church. She was also a former employee of the Sonic and Little Rays of Sunshine.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Angela Goodin and two grandchildren.
Survivors include her loving mother, Brenda Lawson of Barbourville; three children, Randy Paul Gray and fiancé, Summer Hensley, of Corbin, Allan Keith Gray and Devin Lee Ellison both of Barbourville; two sisters, Stacy Hubbard and husband, Terry, and Jessica Patterson and husband, Tommy, all of Barbourville; a brother, Thomas Lawson and fiancé, Wynter, of Barbourville; several nieces and nephews she dearly loved; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted at the New Covenant Church, 7349 KY 6, Gray, KY 40734, Wednesday, January 27 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Tom Patterson officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Lawson Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Kathy Patterson, Adam Patterson, Jason Moore, Ryan McClure, Justin Hubbard, T. J. Hubbard, Elijah Patterson and Billy Patterson.
Friends may call at the church Wednesday after 11 A.M. until the funeral hour.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy go to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Please remember, during the continuing COVID-19 event, capacity restrictions, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings as mandated by the Governor of Kentucky will be followed during all services. We appreciate your help with these guidelines so we can continue to serve our community during these trying times in the safest manner possible.
