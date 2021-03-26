Mr. Joe Dan Hembree, 73, of Corbin, formerly of Bennett Branch, passed away Tuesday morning, March 23, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was the son of the late James and Mary McDonald Hembree born on September 6, 1947 in Knox County.
Joe was a former employee of National Standard and a member of the Assembly of God in London. He enjoyed reading his Bible, going to church, playing bingo and dearly loved his dog, Hobo.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Thelma and Luther Hammons.
Survivors include two beloved nieces, Reva Stamper and husband, Rick, of Cox’s Creek and Olena Goff and husband, Jeff, of Shelbyville; great nieces and nephew, Dana, Shana, Holly, Emily and husband, Jeff, Madison, Heather and her family, Hannah and Nicholas; great-great nieces and nephews, Sydney, Elizabeth, Brent, Grant, Christian, David, Gabriel and Richard; among other loved ones and dear friends.
