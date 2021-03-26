Hembree

Mr. Joe Dan Hembree, 73, of Corbin, formerly of Bennett Branch, passed away Tuesday morning, March 23, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was the son of the late James and Mary McDonald Hembree born on September 6, 1947 in Knox County.

Joe was a former employee of National Standard and a member of the Assembly of God in London. He enjoyed reading his Bible, going to church, playing bingo and dearly loved his dog, Hobo.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Thelma and Luther Hammons.

Survivors include two beloved nieces, Reva Stamper and husband, Rick, of Cox’s Creek and Olena Goff and husband, Jeff, of Shelbyville; great nieces and nephew, Dana, Shana, Holly, Emily and husband, Jeff, Madison, Heather and her family, Hannah and Nicholas; great-great nieces and nephews, Sydney, Elizabeth, Brent, Grant, Christian, David, Gabriel and Richard; among other loved ones and dear friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Joe Hembree as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you