Mr. John Henry Baker, age 75 of Barbourville, KY, was born in Knox County, KY on July 10, 1944 to the late Hubert and Martha Baker and departed this life on May 5, 2020 in the Baptist Health of Corbin Hospital. He was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed raising and fighting chickens, teaching people how to raise chickens, eating, and time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, his wife: Cheryl Baker preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving son: Jeffrey Swafford and wife Christine of Gray, KY; 2 grandchildren: Jeffrey Dewayne Swafford and Matthew Swafford; special friends: Renee and Clyde Collins; other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for Mr. John Henry Baker will be conducted in the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, May 8, 2020 with Rev. Glen Collins officiating. Burial will be private to the family. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Due to the regulations on the COVID-19 Virus friends will be allowed to come by the Barbourville Funeral Home from 6:30 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday and sign the Guest Register and get a Memorial Folder under our Front Porch while practicing Social Distancing as Mandated by Governor Andy Beshear.
To the loving family of Mr. John Henry Baker, Larry, Doyle, Gene, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
