John Wayne Farmer Jr., 52, of Smokey, passed away Saturday morning, August 27, 2022 at his home. He was the son of the late John Wayne Farmer Sr. and Virginia Barrett Farmer Marion born on August 28, 1969 in Harvard, IL.
Wayne was the owner of Farmer and Sons and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed working, mowing the yard, using the tractor and watching Gold Rush, but his greatest joy was in spending time with his grandchildren.
On July 14, 1988, he united in marriage with Michelle Brown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant child.
Survivors include his loving wife, Michelle Farmer of Barbourville; beloved children, Austin Farmer and fiancé, Rebeccah, of Durham, NC and Branden Farmer and wife, Breann, of Barbourville; a sister, Sherry Smith and husband, Steve, of Barbourville; a brother, Glen Farmer of Barbourville; precious grandchildren, John Alan, Justin Scott and Samual James Farmer; a beloved father figure, Thomas Lawson; close friends, Charles Willis, Belinda Broughton, Gary Allen, Mount Brown, Chuck Crawford, Kevin Williams, O. R. Hawkins, Johnnie Collett, Ricky Smith, Jeff Corey and Bob Corey; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Thursday, September 1 at 8 P.M. with Rev. Rick Partin officiating. Cremation will follow the service.
Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday after 6 P.M. until the funeral hour.
Expressions of sympathy may go to a children’s charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.