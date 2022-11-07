Mrs. Judith Lynn Merida, 56, of Heidrick, passed away Tuesday evening, November 1, 2022 at the UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Ruby Lundy Baker born on November 26, 1965 in Knox County.
Judy was an assistant manager with Fast Lane Tobacco and a member of the Heidrick Holiness Church. She loved to garden, cook, fish and spend time with her grandchildren.
On April 3, 1987, she united in marriage with Carson Merida and to this union three children were born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lillie Catherine Baker and a brother, Charles Garrett Baker.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 35 years, Carson Merida of Heidrick; three children, Craig Merida and wife, Samantha, of Green Road, Mindy Vaughn and husband, Adam, and James Merida all of Heidrick; a sister, Theresa Baker of Heidrick; treasured grandchildren, Alyvia, Brooks, Dale, Adam, Mason and Tori; great grandmother, Gracie Lundy of Harlan County; a special nephew she dearly loved, Charlie Baker; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.